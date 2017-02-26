Sun: TASE in the doldrums

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 1,443.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,285.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 369.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 325.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 506.7 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.270% on Friday at NIS 3.698/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.133% at NIS 3.918/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.88%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.19%.
Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 1.33% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.06%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments