Sun: TASE in the doldrums

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 1,443.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,285.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 369.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 325.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 506.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.270% on Friday at NIS 3.698/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.133% at NIS 3.918/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.88%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.19%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORMT) rose 1.33% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017