Sun: TASE makes bullish start to October

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 1,427.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64% to 1,300.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.19% to 375.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 338.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 526.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.479% on Thursday NIS 3.529/$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.20% at 4.157/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 3.9% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.57%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.42% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.37%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.13%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.47% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.01% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.02%.

