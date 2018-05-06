Sun: TASE rises despite steep Teva fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49% to 1,476.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62% to 1,336.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 354.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 345.11 points. Trading turnover was NIS 455.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.275% at NIS 3.622/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.253% at 4.336/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.49% on an arbitrage difference with NYSE for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.96% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.95%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.04%, and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.25%. Among the small cap companies, IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM) rose 137% after publishing positive results for its breast cancer tumor treatment.

