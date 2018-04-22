search
Sun: TASE rises for fifth straight session

22 Apr, 2018 18:21
NICE Systems led the market higher as Tower tumbled.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fifth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50% to 1,491.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,351.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 360.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 345.18 points. Trading turnover was NIS 647.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% at NIS 3.523/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.039% at 4.350/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.53% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.31%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.35% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 6.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.23% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.89%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

