Sun: TASE slides as Teva continues tanking

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Photo: Eli Yizhar
5 Nov, 2017 18:36
Teva and Delek led the losses today as NICE Systems bucks the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 1,424.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11% to 1,303.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 382.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 340.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 482.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.200% on Friday at NIS 3.513/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.113% at 4.091/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell another 5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.01% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.55%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.35%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.10% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 0.57% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.66%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.09%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

