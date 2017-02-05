Sun: TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.11% to 1,412.86 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,247.50 points; but the BlueTech Index rose 0.70% to 371.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 325.23 points. Trading turnover was NIS 855.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.053% on Friday to NIS 3.76/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.637% at NIS 4.0399/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.24%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.15% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.93% and 1.03% respectively.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.65%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Outside the Tel Aviv 25 Index, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) controlled by Idan Ofer, fell 15.02%, after its unit IC Power withdrew its NYSE IPO due to lack of demand.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017