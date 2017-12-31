search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 2.62% in 2017

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Photo: Eli Yizhar
31 Dec, 2017 17:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The TASE fell today with Teva and Israel Chemicals both losing ground while NICE and Partner bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,509.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 1,364.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 368.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 344.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 633 million. The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended 2017 up 2.62%.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.144% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.467/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.208% at 4.153/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.06% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.81% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.20% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.11%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Photo: Eli Yizhar
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Photo: Eli Yizhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018