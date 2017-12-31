Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 2.62% in 2017

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,509.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 1,364.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 368.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 344.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 633 million. The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended 2017 up 2.62%.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.144% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.467/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.208% at 4.153/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.06% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.81% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.20% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.11%.

