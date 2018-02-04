Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index wipes out 2018 gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.78% to 1,512.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.91% to 1,376.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.45% to 378.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37% to 347.85 points. Trading turnover was NIS 706.6 million. Following big falls on Wall Street on Friday, the Tel Aviv 35 Index gave up most of its 2% gains so far in 2018.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.088% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.430/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.502% at 4.284/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on itys debut. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 4.42%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.58%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.90% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.21%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index did not fall today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) was unchanged and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.15%

February 4, 2018

