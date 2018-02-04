search
Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index wipes out 2018 gains

4 Feb, 2018 18:11
Mazor fell hard on its Tel Aviv 35 Index debut as Harel and Tower also sustained heavy losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.78% to 1,512.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.91% to 1,376.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.45% to 378.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37% to 347.85 points. Trading turnover was NIS 706.6 million. Following big falls on Wall Street on Friday, the Tel Aviv 35 Index gave up most of its 2% gains so far in 2018.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.088% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.430/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.502% at 4.284/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on itys debut. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 4.42%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.58%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.90% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.21%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index did not fall today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) was unchanged and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.15%

