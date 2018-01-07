search
Sun: Tel Aviv 35 index edges higher

7 Jan, 2018 17:50
Delek, Mylan and Harel led the market higher today while Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 1,536.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,396.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.23% to 387.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 345.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 919.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.058% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.446/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.178% at 4.152/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.17% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.23%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.16%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.67% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.66%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.19% on the day's biggerst trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.15% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.14%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

