Sun: Teva, Israel Chemicals boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67% to 1,541.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75% to 1,402.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 390.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 346.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 670.50 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.234% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.4150/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.178% at 4.1198/€. In futures contracts, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.74% from Friday's representative rate at NIS 3.3898/$, and up 0.52% against the euro at 4.1411/€. This is the first time that the shekel-dollar exchange rate has fallen below NIS 3.40/$ since July 2011.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 8.41%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.86%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.10% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.49%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.43% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.34%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018