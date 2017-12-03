search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva, Mylan boost TASE

3 Dec, 2017 18:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Mylan, Delek and the big banks led strong rises on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08% to 1,470.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,338.79 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 375.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 343.82 points. Trading turnover was NIS 731.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.314% on Friday at NIS 3.488/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.222% at 4.152/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.24% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.31% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.20%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.02% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.17%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018