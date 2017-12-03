Sun: Teva, Mylan boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08% to 1,470.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,338.79 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94% to 375.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 343.82 points. Trading turnover was NIS 731.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.314% on Friday at NIS 3.488/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.222% at 4.152/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.24% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.31% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.20%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.02% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.17%.

