Sun: Teva boosted by planned cuts

10 Dec, 2017 17:52
Big pharma shares Teva, Mylan and Perrigo lifted the TASE today as Delek fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60% to 1,454.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32% to 1,320.15 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06% to 366.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 344.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 726.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.142% on Friday at NIS 3.521/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.246% at 4.134/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover following a "Bloomberg" report about planned layoffs. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 5.95% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.63%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.91%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.59% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.82% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.82%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) also fell 1.82%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

