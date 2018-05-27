Sun: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77% to 1,528.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72% to 1,372.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 367.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 343.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 500.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.568/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.176/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.97% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.04%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.80%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.65%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.63% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.36%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

