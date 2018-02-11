search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva slump drags down TASE

11 Feb, 2018 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Opko and Mazor led the TASE down today while NICE and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.25% to 1,459.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 1,325.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 368.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.49% to 341.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 609.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.486% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.516/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.775% at 4.316/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.88% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.63% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.04%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.06%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.93% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.82% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018