Sun: Teva slump drags down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.25% to 1,459.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 1,325.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 368.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.49% to 341.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 609.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.486% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.516/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.775% at 4.316/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.88% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.63% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.04%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.06%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.93% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.82% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 11, 2018

