Sun: Teva continues to weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,452.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41% to 1,302.12 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65% to 365.45 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 334.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 467.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.476% at NIS 3.557/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.848% at 4.114/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.52% after announcing a streamlining plan in Israel. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.42%, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.59% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.39%.

After falling sharply in recent weeks in the wake of the Israel Securities Authority investigation, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.66%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2017

