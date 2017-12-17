search
Sun: Teva edges up further

17 Dec, 2017 18:32
Teva and the big two banks helped keep the Tel Aviv 35 Index in positive territory today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,465.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,328.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 368.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 342.71 points. Turnover totaled just NIS 369 million.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.523/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.50% lower, at NIS 4.1549/€.

Teva led trading today, and, after surging at the end of last week when its restructuring plan was announced, kept moving forward today, with a rise of 0.79%. Bank Leumi rose 0.94%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.15%; Nice Systems rose 0.97%; and Mazor Robotics fell 2.32%. Partner Communications rose 1.64% following encouraging figures on recruitment to its television service. Discount Bank fell 2.76%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

