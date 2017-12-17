Sun: Teva edges up further

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,465.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,328.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 368.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 342.71 points. Turnover totaled just NIS 369 million.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.523/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.50% lower, at NIS 4.1549/€.

Teva led trading today, and, after surging at the end of last week when its restructuring plan was announced, kept moving forward today, with a rise of 0.79%. Bank Leumi rose 0.94%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.15%; Nice Systems rose 0.97%; and Mazor Robotics fell 2.32%. Partner Communications rose 1.64% following encouraging figures on recruitment to its television service. Discount Bank fell 2.76%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 17, 2017

