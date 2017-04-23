Sun: Teva fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57% to 1,385.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,251.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 357.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 330.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 572.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.464% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.681/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.269% at NIS 3.947/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.92%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.32% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.30%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.64% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.01% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.61%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 23, 2017

