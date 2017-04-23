search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva fails to lift TASE

23 Apr, 2017 18:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Ormat led the gains but Oil Refineries and Israel Chemicals were down as the market fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57% to 1,385.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,251.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 357.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 330.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 572.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.464% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.681/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.269% at NIS 3.947/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.92%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.32% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.30%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.64% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.01% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.61%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017