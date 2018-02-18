Sun: Teva fall fails to depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,498.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61% to 1,363.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 378.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 343.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 518.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.535/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.602% at 4.427/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after publishing strong fourth quarter results on Thursday. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.39% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.52%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.57% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.14%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.67%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.24% after the arrest of some of its senior executives and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

