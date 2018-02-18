search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva fall fails to depress TASE

18 Feb, 2018 18:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Bezeq declined today but NICE Systems, Frutarom and Perrigo led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,498.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61% to 1,363.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 378.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 343.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 518.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.535/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.602% at 4.427/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after publishing strong fourth quarter results on Thursday. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.39% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.52%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.57% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.14%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.67%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.24% after the arrest of some of its senior executives and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018