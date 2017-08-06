Sun: Teva in freefall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.26% to 1,399.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05% to 1,264.19 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.04% to 347.15 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 335.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.502% from Thursday's rate at NIS 3.607/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.868% at 4.287/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 22.1% on a huge trading turnover after falling 17.8% in the last session on Thursday. Mylan Inc. (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) fell 9.23% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.59%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 10.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.96% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.89%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.25% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.56%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.72%.

