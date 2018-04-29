Sun: Teva leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 1,473.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,337.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 355.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 344.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 456.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.503% at NIS 3.597/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.335% at 4.343/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reversing its decision to delist from the TASE. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.25% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.43%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.51%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.88% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.43%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.06% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

