Sun: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16% to 1,407.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 1,290.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 372.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 342.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 478.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.114% on Friday at NIS 3.519/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.106% at 4.151/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.08% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.10%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.59%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.35% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.30% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.72%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017