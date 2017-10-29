search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva misery continues but TASE rises

29 Oct, 2017 18:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Pharma companies Teva, Mylan and Perrigo all declined but Frutarom led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 1,442.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 1,317.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 393.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 338.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 525.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.712% on Friday at NIS 3.535/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.813% at 4.112/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.89% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.71%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing its acquisition of Enzymotec. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.22% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.50%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.59% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.56%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017