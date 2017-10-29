Sun: Teva misery continues but TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 1,442.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 1,317.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 393.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 338.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 525.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.712% on Friday at NIS 3.535/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.813% at 4.112/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.89% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.71%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing its acquisition of Enzymotec. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.22% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.50%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.59% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.56%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017