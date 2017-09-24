Sun: Teva pushes market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24% to 1,416.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,292.43 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 366.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 339.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 485.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down last Tuesday 0.199% at NIS 3.515/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.164% at 4.213/€. In futures trading, the shekel-dollar rate is down 0.67% at NIS 3.491/$ and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.94% at 4.174/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 10.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover on news that Shari Arison is selling 50% of her controlling stake in the bank. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.41% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.22%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.48% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.88% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.60% following the breakdown at the Tamar gas field and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.87%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 24, 2017

