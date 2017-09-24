search
Sun: Teva pushes market down

24 Sep, 2017 18:23
Teva and Perrigo led the TASE down today while the banks bucked the market and Opko soared.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24% to 1,416.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,292.43 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 366.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 339.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 485.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down last Tuesday 0.199% at NIS 3.515/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.164% at 4.213/€. In futures trading, the shekel-dollar rate is down 0.67% at NIS 3.491/$ and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.94% at 4.174/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 10.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover on news that Shari Arison is selling 50% of her controlling stake in the bank. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.41% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.22%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.48% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.88% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.60% following the breakdown at the Tamar gas field and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.87%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

