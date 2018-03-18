search
Sun: Teva rebound fails to lift TASE

18 Mar, 2018 17:50
Mazor led the market down as Teva, Partner and Opko bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24% to 1,501.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,361.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 376.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 344.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 423.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.524% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.452/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.283% at 4.254/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 5.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.59%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.24% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.33%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting positive trial results. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 5.07% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.90%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91%.

