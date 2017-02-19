Sun: Teva revival resumes

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 1,460.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,295.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 372.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 325.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 599.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged on Friday at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.154% at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.47% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.39%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.52% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.94%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.41% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.68% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

