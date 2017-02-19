search
Sun: Teva revival resumes

19 Feb, 2017 17:54
Teva, Tower and Partner led the gains as the newly formed Tel Aviv 35 index continued its strong performance.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 1,460.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,295.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 372.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 325.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 599.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged on Friday at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.154% at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.47% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.39%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.52% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.94%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.41% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.68% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

