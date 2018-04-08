search
Sun: Teva rises strongly on bullish TASE

8 Apr, 2018 18:35
Teva, Israel Chemicals and Opko led the rises. Harel was one of few Tel Aviv 35 shares to decline today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.82% to 1,416.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.64% to 1,290.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25% to 352.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 341.99 points. Trading turnover was NIS 740.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Thursday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.255% at NIS 3.537/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.023% at 4.338/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.72% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.84%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.21%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.19% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.19% as well. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.93%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.20%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.60% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 4.23%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index - one of only three shares to fall today on the index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

