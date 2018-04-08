Sun: Teva rises strongly on bullish TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.82% to 1,416.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.64% to 1,290.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25% to 352.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 341.99 points. Trading turnover was NIS 740.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Thursday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.255% at NIS 3.537/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.023% at 4.338/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.72% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.84%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.21%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.19% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.19% as well. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.93%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.20%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.60% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 4.23%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index - one of only three shares to fall today on the index.

