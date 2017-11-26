Sun: Teva slips but TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51% to 1,440.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,320.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 382.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 343.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 808.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% on Friday at NIS 3.513/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.077% at 4.164/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 6.94% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 7.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 4.73% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.53%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 6.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.36% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 4.78%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.51% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017