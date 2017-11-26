search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Teva slips but TASE rises

26 Nov, 2017 18:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Melisron and Azrieli led the falls today while energy stocks rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51% to 1,440.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,320.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 382.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 343.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 808.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% on Friday at NIS 3.513/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.077% at 4.164/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 6.94% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 7.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 4.73% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.53%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 6.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.36% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 4.78%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.51% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018