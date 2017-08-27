search
Sun: Teva still sinking

27 Aug, 2017 18:15
Harel and Tower led the market down today while Bank Hapoalim led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 1,392.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,261.67 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 346.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 337.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 367.1 million.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% at NIS 3.596/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.066% at 4.242/€. In futures contracts, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.46% at NIS 3.5796/$ and up 1.65% against the euro at NIS 4.3113/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.36%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.24% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.50%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.03%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

