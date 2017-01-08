Sun: Teva tanks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.29% to 1,463.58 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,284.35 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.15% to 374.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 323.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 776.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.260% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.843/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.637% at NIS 4.074/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after publishing disappointing 2017 guidance on Friday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.45%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.80% and its energy production and exploration companies Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.89% and 1.93% respectively.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.85%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.47% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.46%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.64%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017