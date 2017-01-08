search
Sun: Teva tanks

8 Jan, 2017 17:56
Teva led the market down following disappointing 2017 guidance as Frutarom and Opko led the gains today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.29% to 1,463.58 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,284.35 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.15% to 374.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 323.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 776.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.260% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.843/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.637% at NIS 4.074/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after publishing disappointing 2017 guidance on Friday. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.45%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.80% and its energy production and exploration companies Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.89% and 1.93% respectively.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.85%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.47% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.46%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.64%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

