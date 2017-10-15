Sun: Teva tumble fails to dampen bullish TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 1,448.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 1,319.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 396.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 339.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 640.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.143% on Friday at NIS 3.501/$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.113% at 4.141/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover to a new 15-year low.Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.04%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.45% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.93%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.18%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.08% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.08%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.66% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.59%.

