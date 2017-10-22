search
Sun: Teva turns the tide

22 Oct, 2017 18:27
Opko, Teva and Mylan led the gains today as the TASE rose. Israel Chemicals sustained the biggest losses on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,445.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,318.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 396.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 340.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 478.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.228% on Friday at NIS 3.493/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.464% at 4.121/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2,48% and Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.83%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.76%, and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.65% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.50% after announcing the appointment of a new CEO. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

