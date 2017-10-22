Sun: Teva turns the tide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,445.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,318.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 396.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 340.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 478.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.228% on Friday at NIS 3.493/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.464% at 4.121/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2,48% and Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.83%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.76%, and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.65% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.50% after announcing the appointment of a new CEO. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 22, 2017

