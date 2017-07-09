Sun: Tower leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 1,434.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64 % to 1,297.10 points; the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.18% to 363.05 points and the TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 333.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 414.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% at NIS 3.528/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.291% at 3.939/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.94% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.59%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.44% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.20%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.08%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.40% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.21%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017