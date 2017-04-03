Supreme Court delays "Globes" sale

Supreme Court Justice Yitzchak Amit today issued a temporary injunction delaying implementation of Tel Aviv District Court President Judge Eitan Orenstein's ruling on the transfer of control of the controlling shares in Monitin and the "Globes" newspaper to the family of Alona Bar-On, pending a ruling on the appeal filed by Jewish-Russian businessman David Davidovich.

At the same time, Amit ruled that the petition for the injunction would be heard together with the appeal itself. He also ruled that since the temporary injunction was issued ex parte, the receivers and Bar-On were entitled to petition the court to hear a request to vacate the temporary order even before the hearing on Davidovich's appeal, which is scheduled for May 9.

Amit made it clear that the receivers for the assets were entitled to go ahead with the agreement between them and Bar-On, but without taking irreversible measures. Amit also ordered Davidovich to deposit a NIS 2 million guarantee by April 9.

On March 14, Orenstein ruled that the shares in Monitin, which owns "Globes," which were owned by bankrupt businessman Eliezer Fishman, would be sold to Ilcorp, a company owned by the Bar-On family, for NIS 106 million, reflecting a value of NIS 45 million for the newspaper. Orenstein thereby selected Bar-On's bid over that of Davidovich. Alona Bar-On, the daughter of "Globes" founder Haim Bar-On, is the first woman in Israel to acquire ownership and control of a media outlet.

Davidovich yesterday filed an appeal against Orenstein's ruling. Through Adv. Eliyahu Zohar, Davidovich is alleging that his bid to buy the controlling shares in Monitin is better than the Bar-On bid accepted by the District Court.

Davidovich stated, "The appeal is being filed to redress serious material errors made, with all due respect, in the way the sale process for the shares in receivership was handled, in opposition to law, logic, and accepted procedure."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017