TA La Guardia urban renewal plan approved

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Planning Authority, headed by Dalit Zilber, has approved an urban renewal plan for residential, business, and commercial construction on La Guardia Street in Tel Aviv.

The plan involves the demolishing of five old residential buildings with 130 apartments and their replacement by three 28-storey residential towers and three eight-storey buildings with a total of 450 housing units. The higher residential buildings, which will each have a commercial floor, will face La Guardia Street, and the lower residential buildings will face Wingate Street. A 25-storey office building will also be built facing the Ayalon Highway.

The plan also includes 950 sq.m. of public space for kindergartens and other public services for the nearby residents. The traffic lanes and sidewalks on La Guardia Street and Haapilim Boulevard will be widened.

The plan refers to a 25-dunam (6.25-acre) site located between La Guardia and Wingate Streets, Haapilim Boulevard, and the Ayalon Highway and zoned for urban renewal, as part of the urban renewal program for La Guardia Street and the Yad Eliahu neighborhood. The plan stresses public needs, a diverse mix of apartments, and turning La Guardia Street into an urban street with commerce.

This plan, located on the western end of La Guardia Street, follows a series of earlier urban renewal projects on the street. Plans approved for the eastern side of the street include the removal of three multi-entranced buildings and the construction of 270 new housing units and a "between the boulevards" plan for the removal of four multi-entranced buildings and the construction of 420 new housing units. A plan in the middle part of the street for adding to the existing buildings or preparing an urban renewal plan is being promoted.

The plans were drawn up by architect Doron Zafrir and submitted by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Local Planning and Building Commission. The developer for the project is Migdal Top Nadlan, managed by Arie Bar, former director general of both the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Ministry of Transportation.

