TASE, Intel team for Int'l Blockchain Hackathon

Hosted by Intel, The Floor and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and supported by HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank, CTBC, Accenture and KPMG, the International Blockchain Hackathon at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be a two day event held on March 29-30 2017.

Blockchain is one of the hottest and most intriguing technologies currently on the market, with the potential to bring innovation into multiple industries and make processes more secure, transparent, and efficient.

Driven by its unique experience with Fintech, cyber and cryptography, Israel has positioned itself as the hotspot for blockchain innovation, and currently numerous Israeli entrepreneurs and startups are developing a wide range of blockchain applications.

Based on the business challenges to be introduced by The Floor’s financial partners, the International Blockchain Hackathon will provide entrepreneurs and startups the opportunity to drive new applications, showcase technological capabilities, and maybe, even create some business opportunities for new blockchain-based ventures.

Entrepreneurs, makers and tech companies interested to participate are invited to take part. Prior registration, free of charge, is available via this link

Intel VP, Software and Services Group, General Manager, Platforms Security Division Rick Echevarria said, “Intel is pleased to host The International Blockchain Hackathon with The Floor, The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and supporting partners. This event offers a unique opportunity for financial institutions and developers to come together and develop use cases to further accelerate the adoption of blockchain as well as provide us feedback to improve blockchain performance and security.”

The Floor co-founder and CEO Avi cohen said, “As an international Fintech hub working with some of the largest banks in the world, we believe that the highest potential for Blockchain based technologies is right here in Israel and this hackathon is an exciting opportunity for developers, entrepreneurs and different companies to implement the technological knowledge for the banking industry and position Israel as a leader in this field."

TASE CEO Ittai Ben Zeev said, "The vast changes in the business and financial environment, especially those pertaining to new and advanced technologies, create great opportunities for the financial institutions in general and TASE in particular. These changes also mean that we must constantly innovate in order to remain relevant and up-to-date. We are proud to co-host the joint International Hackathon and are certain that TASE's professional experience and openness to implement new products and technologies will ensure that we can both contribute to the participants and benefit from creative ideas and innovative solutions."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017