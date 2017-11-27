TASE alternative market for small businesses moves nearer

The inter-ministerial team for considering the establishment of a special stock exchange for small and medium-sized businesses today published an interim report that presented the requirements for registration and the conditions for trading for companies wishing to be traded on it.

Financing for small and medium-sized businesses

Among other things, the team is recommending a minimum amount of NIS 6 million for a financing round, an amount that constitutes the maximum for raising money through crowdfunding, and a maximum company value of NIS 300 million, after money. If the market cap of a company listed on this exchange rises above NIS 600 million, that company will be subject to the regulatory rules (reporting and corporate governance) "applying to the main stock exchange, with an appropriate period for adjusting to and adopting these rules."

The report also recommends setting up an Internet system for participation in offerings, a minimum 15% proportion of holdings by the public (the same as the current requirement for the TASE), and a minimum of 50 investors in an IPO. If a market maker is appointed for the share, the minimum number of IPO investors will be 35.

Last April, Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked appointed an inter-ministerial team to consider the establishment of a capital market for small and medium-sized companies, under the assumption that creating a special stock exchange would assist growth in small and medium-sized businesses having difficulty in obtaining bank credit.

Chaired by Israel Securities Authority chairperson Prof. Shmuel Hauser and Deputy Attorney General (economic affairs) Advocate Meir Levin, the committee also was composed of Israel Tax Authority head Advocate Moshe Asher, CPA; Nirit Eibi, advisor to the Ministry of Finance director general; and Ministry of Finance budget department deputy head Yoav Gardus, who replaced Amir Levy in the job. The initiators of the plan intend to set up the special stock exchange in 2018.

Hauser said today, "I believe in the founding of a special stock exchange designed to make financing accessible to small and medium-sized businesses, whose dependence on the banks as a source of financing is both restrictive and relatively expensive. Small and medium-sized businesses are important for economic growth. They contribute 50% to employment and 32% to business product. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is currently not open to them, and investment institutions are not interested in them if their value is less than NIS 100 million.

"The recommendations we devised balance the companies' financing needs against the need to preserve the interests of investors and provide proper regulatory protection at relatively low regulatory cost. The recommendations put us in line with developed countries that have chosen to establish a secondary stock exchange."

Kahlon: The measure will contribute to growth

Kahlon said, "Small and medium-sized businesses are among the main growth engines of the Israeli economy, and we must help them by reducing regulation, granting tax benefits, and diversifying their sources of capital. Up until now, almost the sole source of capital raising for them has been the banks. We intend to promote the team's recommendations for the purpose of making capital available to high-tech companies and small growth companies in order to finance their business, including through the founding of a special stock exchange. I am convinced that this measure will contribute to keeping growth companies in Israel and including the public in the success of local industry, especially the high-tech sector, thereby bolstering employment and growth."

The team added, "The optimal supervision model for the special stock exchange is the one used for the AIM exchange in the UK, which has been applied in different variations in a large proportion of the secondary stock exchanges around the globe. Under this model, supervision of the companies listed on the secondary exchange is conducted by the stock exchange through a regulatory advisor."

The team believes that "In view of the absence of suitable infrastructure at present, and since the current regulatory structure in Israel makes it difficult to delegate substantial regulatory and enforcement authority to the special stock exchange, which will be a private agency, the team recommends at this stage an alternative supervisory model based on the current supervisory model in Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017