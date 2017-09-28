TASE mulls buying shares of its own restructured co

Shortly after a court approved the change in the ownership structure of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the TASE is offering to buy its members' holdings in it according to a recent external valuation of only NIS 400 million, 20% less than the TASE's equity, sources inform "Globes." The sources added that in order to finance these purchases of shares in the TASE, which will soon become an "ordinary" commercial company, the TASE is considering a bond issue.

This measure, which still in the assessment stages, following the making of the TASE into an ordinary company and the TASE members being required to sell their controlling shares in it within a few years, in the hope that someone will want to buy a controlling share in it. The TASE and the Israel Securities Authority hope that the buyer will be a chain of international stock exchanges that will make the local stock exchange part of a strong financing apparatus. It cannot be ruled out that the shares of TASE members are already being bought in order to fulfill the needs of TASE members who wish it, but also in order to enable the TASE to control the process of bringing a controlling shareholder to its liking.

TASE CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev and chairman Amnon Neubach, recently sent its members a letter stating, "In recent months, the TASE has completed the process of changing its ownership structure. As part of the process, TASE shares were allocated to its members. As you know, the law stipulates, inter alia, that the Securities Authority will not grant a permit for holding 5% or more of any specific means of control in the TASE to a TASE member, or to a banking corporation, even if it is not a TASE member.

"Accordingly, and given a number of enquiries I have received (Ben-Zeev, R.S.), the possibility of acquiring your holdings at a valuation (NIS 400 million) recently carried out by an external expert is under consideration. It is important to note that only a preliminary feasibility examination is involved at this stage."

Registration of the shares in the name of the TASE members according to their holding is expected to take place in the coming days. A market source believes that the TASE's letter to its members, which is likely to encounter agreement, is also attracting criticism, because the value at which the TASE is considering purchasing the shares is substantially lower than the TASE's equity, which is higher than NIS 500 million.

In other words, according to the TASE's current valuation, its activity has a negative value (which explains why the proposed price is less than the equity). Alternatively, it has assets listed in its balance sheet at higher than their real value (this may involve the TASE's lavish building, which cost much more to construct than originally planned, R.S.). In 2016, the TASE expected to finish the year with a loss, but eventually turned out to have made a small profit.

Unrealistic valuations

In February 2015, when the process of changing the ownership structure was just beginning, Ernst & Young (EY) drew up a draft valuation for the TASE at the latter's request. According to that valuation, the TASE's activity was worth NIS 400-420 million, while the indicative value of the TASE shares at the time was NIS 570-590 million. EY argued that the potential value was likely to soar to NIS 1.7-2.1 billion, while the potential indicative value was NIS 1.9-2.3 billion if the TASE succeeds in "enhancing its value by raising its fee rates and normalizing profit margins to the globally prevailing level."

It was already clear at the time that the values mentioned in the billions of shekels had no connection with the real state, then or now, of the local capital market.

Will the TASE be traded on the TASE?

The TASE shares will be distributed among the TASE members according to a format agreed among the members, led by Neubach. According to this format, the banks will held 70% of the members holdings in TASE shares when it becomes a limited company (in other words, 94% of all the TASE shares), and the share of the five largest banks will be 59% of the holdings of all the TASE members. In addition, TASE employees will receive 6% of the shares when it becomes an "ordinary" commercial company.

The TASE is entitled to buy its shares in an independent purchasing procedure, the significance of which is the same as distributing a dividend. At the same time, the TASE currently displayed financial situation is unimpressive, to say the least. It even had to put a lien on its luxurious building in order to obtain a line of credit from the banking system. The TASE may therefore finance its measure with a bond issue.

All the examinations on the subject are at a preliminary stage, and no binding principles have been established, including the character of the bond issue, should one be needed. Ben-Zeev is considering the possibility of buying the TASE shares from its members, and the possibility of paying for it, subject to the degree of response it receives from its members. An actual purchase of the shares also requires approval by the TASE board of directors.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

