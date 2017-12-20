TASE nixes Nimrodi ploy to keep ILD in Tel Aviv 125

The decision by the Tel Aviv Stock exchange indices committee, chaired by CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev, that swap deals in shares will not be recognized for the purposes of calculating the public's holding in a company, has torpedoed the move by the Nimrodi family, which controls Israel Land Development Company (TASE: ILDC), to keep the company in the Tel Aviv 125 Index.

Last week, Israel Land Development notified the stock exchange of a sale of 7% of the shares in the company for NIS 58 million to several parties. The company said that the sale "was carried out with the aim of enabling the company to meet the stock exchange's criteria for the minimum proportion of public holdings required for companies included in the Tel Aviv 125 Index." Because Israel Land Development is already in the index list, the public holding requirement for it is 30%, which compares with 35% for new companies joining the list.

At the same time as it sold the shares, Yaakov Nimrodi, through Yaakov Investments, agreed a swap deal with the bank that handled the sale whereby, at the end of a period of up to two years from the date of the deal, a settlement would take place between Yaakov Investments and the bank for the difference between the price of the shares sold and their value on the settlement date (to be determined by the price at which they are sold by the buyers, entirely or in part, on that date).

After a discussion on the principle of such deals, the indices committee decided that "the holdings of a borrower of shares in a loan deal with a party at interest will not be considered public holdings." The committee also excluded from the calculation of public holdings "the holdings of a buyer of shares in linked deals, sold by a party at interest or through a private placement." This, the committee explained, is due to the fact that "the growth in the public's holdings that results from the loan is temporary and at the end of the loan period the shares will return to the lender."

On linked sale deals, the committee among them that "the seller indirectly dictates a sale-back of the shares" and that the buyer has no discretion over the timing of the realization of his holding, and is indifferent to changes in the share price since his main interest is not in the share but in the commission he receives.

Israel Land Development subsequently announced that the shares that were the subject of the deal it announced last week would not be considered part of the public's holding, and that it was taking legal advice on the matter.

