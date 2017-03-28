Tue: TASE rises despite banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,401 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,254.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25%, to 361.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 325.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.9243/€.

The main indices rose today despite continuing weakness in the banking sector. Bank Leumi led trading today and fell 0.56%, while Bank Hapoalim was next in the trading table and fell 1.24%. Bezeq rose 0.11%, Perrigo rose 1.27% and Elbit Systems rose 1.20%.

Mazor Robotics continued its recent surge, rising a further 6.51%, without any announcement by the company. Summit rose 3.48%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 28, 2017

