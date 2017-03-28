Tue: TASE rises despite banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,401 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,254.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25%, to 361.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 325.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.9243/€.
The main indices rose today despite continuing weakness in the banking sector. Bank Leumi led trading today and fell 0.56%, while Bank Hapoalim was next in the trading table and fell 1.24%. Bezeq rose 0.11%, Perrigo rose 1.27% and Elbit Systems rose 1.20%.
Mazor Robotics continued its recent surge, rising a further 6.51%, without any announcement by the company. Summit rose 3.48%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 28, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments