TASE to allow preferred stock

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) board of directors several days ago approved "principles for guidelines that will enable companies to issue preferred stock," defined for this purpose as "stock conferring a preferred right to dividends, which does not confer voting rights."

The TASE, managed by CEO Itai Ben-Zeev and chairman Amnon Neubach, is trying to kill two birds with one stone: creating a new type of security designed mainly for those seeking dividends and expanding the selection of ways for controlling shareholders in companies to raise capital.

The TASE announcement of the new security stated, "In pursuance of a number of recent requests to the Israel Securities Authority and the TASE concerning the possibility of issuing preferred stock… the TASE staff, in cooperation with the Security Authority, has formulated a proposal for setting rules that will allow companies to issue preferred stock and register it for trading." Such shares will have preference for receiving dividends set determined by their terms, so that "The preference will be reflected in time, i.e. dividends will be distributed to holders of ordinary stock after holders of preferred stock have received their dividends."

The announcement continued, "The preferred stock will be cumulative, so that if a dividend is not paid on the date stipulated for it, it will accumulate until it is paid. In addition, the company can decide that the preferred stock will also share in the profits of the ordinary shares, but is not obligated to do so."

The preferred stock will confer no voting rights, and therefore cannot give their holders control of a company, which can be obtained only through ordinary shares. From an accounting perspective, however, it is not clear whether the preferred stock will be fully or partly recognized as capital.

Preferred stock: Up to 20% of capital

Which companies will be entitled to use this new tool, which has yet to be finally approved? What is likely to happen in the near future? The TASE explained, "In order to maintain the tradability of ordinary and preferred stock, the offering of senior stock will be allowed for companies whose value and the proportion of the public's holdings in them in ordinary shares complies with the requirement for new companies (at least 25% of the company's stock, with the shares held by the public being worth at least NIS 200 million)." In addition, only companies included in the Tel Aviv 125 Index (formerly the Tel Aviv 100 Index) or the new SME60 Index and companies with a market cap of over NIS 500 million will be allowed to issue preferred stock. The TASE is also limiting the proportion of preferred stock to 20% of the company's total stock (ordinary stock plus preferred stock), and their value shall not exceed 50% of the public's total holdings in the company.

