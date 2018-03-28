Wed: TASE tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97% to 1,434.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04% to 1,308.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.74% to 357.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 342.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.47 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.344% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.499/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.247% at 4.337/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.75%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.06% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.18%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.16%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.13%.

