Wed: TASE tumbles

28 Mar, 2018 18:52
Globes correspondent

Tower and NICE Systems were among tech stocks in decline while Cellcom, Harel and Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97% to 1,434.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04% to 1,308.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.74% to 357.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 342.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.47 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.344% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.499/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.247% at 4.337/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.75%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.06% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.18%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.16%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.83% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.13%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

