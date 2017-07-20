TGI survey: Weekend "Israel Hayom" overtakes "Yedioth"

For the first time, free newspaper "Israel Hayom" newspaper, owned by Sheldon Adelson, has overtaken "Yedioth Ahronoth," owned by Arnon Moses, in weekend circulation, albeit by a narrow margin, according to a TGI survey.

While the gap between the two weekend papers was very narrow in the first half of 2016, and then widened somewhat in the second half, the weekend "Israel Hayom" edition had 34.6% exposure in January-June 2017, compared with 34.1% for "Yedioth Ahronoth." In the year from July 2016 through June 2017, "Yedioth Ahronoth" still had a tiny lead of 36.1% against 35.9%.

During the rest of the week, there was no significant change in the two major newspapers. "Israel Hayom" continued to lead, but lost exposure in comparison with the first half of 2016, dropping from 39.7% in the second half of 2016 to 36.7% in the first half of 2017. "Yedioth Ahronoth" fell from 34.9% to 32.5%.

The exposure of the other general daily newspapers was very small in comparison to the two large dailies. The Eli Azur-owned "Maariv Haboker," formerly "Israel Post," also distributed free of charge, dropped from 7.2% in the first half of 2016 to 5.3% in the first half of this year. "Maariv Hashavua," the same group's newspaper for which a price is charged, fell from 3.9% in the first half of 2016 to 2.9% in the first half of 2017. The exposure of "Haaretz" was also low at 3.9%, the same as in the first half of 2016.

The financial press also experienced a decline. "Calcalist," the leader, fell from 11.3% in the first half of 2016 to 10.2% in the first half of 2017. "TheMarker" dropped from 5.4% to 4.7%, and "Globes" was down from 4.6% to 4.3%. Over the past year, on the other hand (July 2016-June 2017), "Globes" rose from 4.3% to 5.1% and "Calcalist" inched up from 10.4% to 10.5%, while "TheMarker" dropped from 5.4% to 4.9%.

