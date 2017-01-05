Taboola acquires Israeli co Commerce Sciences

Israeli content recommendation company Taboola has announced the acquisition of Israeli web personalization and onsite optimization startup Commerce Sciences. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but Taboola said that Commerce Sciences staff will join Taboola's Tel Aviv offices.

Taboola says that the acquisition furthers its personalization strategy, as publishers need to be increasingly strategic about what content and experiences they deliver to each consumer.

Herzliya-based Commerce Sciences was founded in 2012 by CEO Aviv Revach, CTO Eyal Brosh and Omri Yacubovich, graduates of the IDF's 8200 Intelligence Unit. The company is backed by Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors, Genesis Partners, KGC Capital, and angel investors, including Backplane chairman and Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale.

Taboola founder and CEO Adam Singolda said, “These are important times to understand the value of data and the user experience, as the web has become very fragmented. The notion of personalization based on user demographics is old school. It’s evolving into the context in which users are consuming the web; we all have multiple personas as we come from social, search, our phone, and more - imagine if every site had a version tailored to each one of those personas. I believe we have a clear path to unlocking the potential of a ‘web of one’, tailored to each and every one of us based on the context in which we consume content.”

Revach said, “We founded Commerce Sciences with the vision of revolutionizing the online experience by enabling websites to engage with each visitor in a truly personalized manner, resulting in a drastic improvement of the on-site experience and greater monetization. There is a natural synergy with Taboola, where we look forward to offering publishers 1-to-1 experiences at tremendous scale.”

