Taldor buys software co Spectory for NIS 15m

Israeli IT company Taldor has acquired Netanya based software development company Spectory for an estimated NIS 15 million. Spectory specializes in the development of Internet, mobile and IoT apps and interfaces. The company, which was founded in 2013 by CEO Itay Rechnitz and CTO Gil Meir, serves the high-tech industry.

Spectory develops software products and manages complex projects. The company's customers include the world's leading high-tech giants including Google, Microsoft and Cisco as well as many Israeli and global high-tech startups and entrepreneurs. After the acquisition, Spectory will continue to operate as an independent company and will hire dozens of new employees over the coming year.

Taldor CEO Nati Avrahami said, "Taldor continues to focus on the development of new areas as well as upgrading the company's existing services. Acquiring Spectory is an important strategic step for Taldor and the move will provide us with unique technological capabilities that will allow us to combine new knowhow that will respond to changing market needs in the user experience, front end development and UI/UX design."

In the five years since it was established, Spectory has become a leading player in software development for open code in general and complex user interfaces in particular. Joining Taldor, a leading IT organization, will enable to it to get a foothold in the large enterprise sector, which requires more and more services of this type.

Rechnitz said, "Spectory has undergone impressive organic growth in a short period and acquired a reputation for itself among the most demanding and advanced technological organizations in the market thanks to an uncompromising level of professionalism and high service awareness. Connecting with Taldor will allow Spectory to maintain its uniqueness under van independent brand while creating synergy with Taldor's solutions and customers while continuing to grow."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018