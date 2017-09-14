Tax Authority probing lawyer close to Netanyahu

Channel 2 News reports that a lawyer close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under investigation by the Israel Tax Authority. The Authority has identified accounts in Romania apparently owned by the lawyer but not reported by him.

The lawyer concerned is very close to the prime minister and his wife, but the investigation is solely into his personal affairs and is not connected to the Netanyahus or to other investigations concerning people associated with them.

The lawyer, who has not yet been questioned, did not respond to the report, and the Israel Tax Authority also refused to comment.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 14, 2017

