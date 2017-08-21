Tax debts on the rise

The Accountant General has reported that debts to the Israel Tax Authority grew from NIS 12.732 billion in 2015 to NIS 14.684 billion, a NIS 2 billion increase in 2016 alone. The Tax Authority can collect these debts with relative certainty. Debts from purchase taxes, which Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon raised to 8-10%, increased by an especially steep 37%.

The figures show that the volume of unpaid taxes jumped from NIS 1.747 billion in 2016 to NIS 2.39 billion in 2016. Another sphere in which uncollected debts rose alarmingly was debtors owing compensation to entitled parties in a criminal proceeding. In these cases, the courts ordered criminals to pay compensation to their victims as part of their punishment. The Ministry of Justice Enforcement and Collection Authority is responsible for collecting the compensation. According to the report, debt in this category increased from NIS 400 million in 2015 to NIS 480 million, a 20% rise.

