Taxi fares in Israel rise 4%

Taxicab fares are rising 4% today under a price control order issued by the Ministries of Finance and Transport.
The government explained the price hike by the increase in input prices in recent months, especially a 9.4% increase in fuel prices. Taxi fares were cut by 11% last November.
The starting price of a ride will be NIS 11.50, compared with NIS 11 at present and NIS 12.30 in November. Ordering a cab will cost NIS 4.80 instead of NIS 4.60. The added fee charged by cab drivers from Ben Gurion Airport will remain NIS 5.
Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
