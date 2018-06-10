Technion reaches 40% of $1.8b fundraising target

Technion, Israel Institute of Technology today announced a campaign to raise $1.8 billion by 2024. Actually, the campaign is already underway, with 40% of the amount having been raised in four years. Technion said that the money was designated for a campus in Israel, not its campuses elsewhere in the world. The university added that a quiet launch of a campaign was the usual practice by leading universities around the world, which revealed campaigns to the public only after ensuring a third of the target sum.

Technion stated that over the past two decades, they had focused on setting up multidisciplinary excellence centers in subjects such as technology, sustainable energy, engineering and life sciences, autonomous systems, and cancer research. "We have to invest large sums in research infrastructure for these centers and recruiting new staff members, because that is the only way we can anchor and expand our leadership in technology and science," said Technion president Prof. Peretz Lavie in a press release.

"We must continue our efforts to recruit new staff and increase the number of staff members from 570 to 620 in the next six years. We must adapt ourselves to the fourth industrial revolution - the digital revolution. This requires deepening our presence in many areas, including artificial intelligence, cyber defense, renewable energy, environmental development and science, and quantum engineering."

Lavie added, "The current campaign is essence a global campaign, not only because of the involvement of Friends of the Technion societies around the world, but also because of the global consequences for all of humanity. This involves improving the quality of land, water, and air, developing clean and renewable energy sources, technological assistance for developing countries, breakthroughs in cancer treatment, and more."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 10, 2018

