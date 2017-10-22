Tel Aviv sets up startup accelerator with IDF 8200 unit

The Tel Aviv municipality and the IDF 8200 intelligence unit's social program will operate an accelerator focusing on urban entrepreneurship. The 12 companies participating in the accelerator will try to help homeless people, upgrade municipal infrastructure, and help lonely senior citizens. The accelerator will be located in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood. The five-month program will support ventures aimed at improving the quality of life in southern Tel Aviv in general, while focusing on Neve Sha'anan. The deadline for registration for the program is November 15, and activity will get underway in December.

Commenting on the venture, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said, "Entrepreneurship is part of the toolbox that every young person needs for individual and social change. Several hundred meters from the Rothschild startup center, in the heart of the Neve Sha'ahan neighborhood, one of Israel's best accelerator programs is beginning. It will focus on entrepreneurship in urban and social innovation.

"The program will generate a direct connection between the local community and municipal experts from around the world, and will promote ventures trying to narrow social welfare gaps. Tel Aviv-Jaffa is thereby continuing its leading role in both innovation and technology and in social projects for the benefit of its residents."

The ventures accepted into the accelerator will received various services, including a connection with the municipalities of Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, and Lisbon, which are cooperating with the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality. The entrepreneurs will also benefit from a connection with the network of army veterans who served in the 8200 unit.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017