Tel Aviv startup scene guide to be published

Israeli innovation has been attracting unprecedented interest worldwide in recent years, among other things following the publication of the "Start-Up Nation" bestseller. A new venture focuses on Tel Aviv, Israel's technology capital, offering a Lonely Planet-style guide to Israeli high tech in English. Most of the guide will be free of charge, but it also contains parts for which a fee is charged.

The book, slated for publication towards the end of the year, will be the 13th in the international Startup Guide series. The 12 books published so far offer a guide to the high-tech scenes in London, Berlin, Paris, and other cities.

Responsible for the guide series is Sissel Hansen, an entrepreneur who moved to Denmark in order to found a business there. Hansen found no regular guide with relevant information, and decided to take up the challenge by writing such a guide herself. The series of books is designed mainly for entrepreneurs, business tourists, investors, and representatives of international companies. The book about Tel Aviv is expected to include information about startups, accelerators, and worksites, as well as interviews with prominent representatives of the venture capital industry in Israel. Erez Gavish and Natan Leibzon, who are responsible for the local edition, recently founded TLV Starters, which will promote the book. They have also recently published a call for concerns wishing to be included in the book. More information about the venture can be obtained on the https://www.tlvstarters.com/startupguide website.

Gavish said, "As a city that lives and breathes entrepreneurship, with dozens of accelerators, cooperation spaces, and the presence of all the world's major technological firms, it's about time for a practical and impressive visual guide that provides insights. Natan and I are excited about making this venture a reality."

Leibzon added, "We intend to give a different, interesting, and excellent angle. Tel Aviv deserves a book that will give readers the right feeling."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017